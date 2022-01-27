Great line-up at Eastwood Park Theatre for the start of 2022

Theatre performances, live music, comedy, cinema screenings and more are on offer

Children's live theatre returns with Artie's Singing Kettle Scotland on January 29, followed by interactive musical show for all the family, You Choose, on February 5. Kids' comedian James Campbell brings a stand-up show for children to the stage on March 27.

Singing Kettle star Artie Trezise said: "It's a great relief to me that theatres are able to open up fully now and I'm looking forward to playing to a full house at Eastwood Theatre on Saturday.

"The show is called 'Scotland" and it's a celebration of Rabbie Burns' birthday but it'll be a whole lot more than that. A celebration of getting a bit closer to normality.”

Scot Squad star Jack Docherty presents his critically acclaimed play Nothing But on March 12.

"Jack said: “I can’t wait to play the Eastwood Theatre with Nothing But. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done (even though I say so myself!).”

Blackeyed Theatre presents The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted for the stage by Nick Lane, on February 23 and 24.

Down for the Count Swing Orchestra is on March 26, while Elio Pace and his band bring The Billy Joel Albums show on March 16. The theatre will also welcome tribute acts Sound of Springsteen on April 14 and Just Beatles on May 14.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure's series of traditional Scottish music concerts, Back to Beò, continues with funky folk band Heisk and Man of the Minch, on March 5. Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton bring new, modern Scottish folk music at its mightiest to the stage on March 18.

Anthony McReavy from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: "We can't wait to welcome audiences to the theatre in 2022.

"Our programme at Eastwood Park Theatre is packed with fantastic shows, performances and top talent over the coming months. We also have lots of live music lined up, top kids' shows and screenings that you won't want to miss."

Cinema showings of NT Live: Leopoldstadt, Romeo and Juliet, La Traviata and Swan Lake, are also scheduled for the big screen.