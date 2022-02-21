Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs young talents set for musical theatre extravaganza

Bishopbriggs teenager Christy Bullock-Walker (16) and Kirkintilloch’s Daniel Haggarty (14) will join stars from London’s West End in Glasgow Philharmonia SCIO’s show “Movies to Musicals”.

The all-singing, all dancing theatrical show is on at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March.

It will include a range of favourite soundtracks, from Legally Blonde to Grease, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Les Miserables and many more.

Talented young performers

Christy told the Kirkintilloch Herald: “I have been a part of the Movies to Musicals kids cast since 2018 and I have enjoyed every single moment of it. This show has made me grow so much as a performer and helped my confidence so much.

“I cannot wait for this year's show as it is our biggest one yet! I am so excited to be sharing the stage with amazing West End stars that inspire me so much.”

Daniel added: “This is my third year at Movies to Musicals and I am so excited to do it all again with the M2M family. The opportunities that I have been given have been some of the best experiences of my life.”

As well as the talented local duo, the audience can enjoy performances from BBC Celebrity Masterchef winner and Eastenders star John Partridge and Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera stars Rob Houchen and Jade Davies.

Charity Glasgow Philharmonia has given thousands of young performers opportunities for free over the past 10 years and continues to make waves in the performing arts .

The producer of Movies to Musicals, Ross Gunning, 27, is excited to get back together with the musicians and singers.

He said: “After a difficult time for the Arts industry, it’s lovely to be back, and this time at our new venue of the Alhambra Theatre! The audiences are definitely in for an incredible show.”

Another talented young performer from East Dunbartonshire, teenager Finty Smith of Milngavie is also joining the cast.

She said: “This is my first year in the cast and I have felt so welcomed.