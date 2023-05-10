The Kirkintilloch Players began their centenary year in style as they emergedvictorious in the Scottish final of the Scottish Community Drama Association’s ‘One Act Play’ festival in the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling last weekend.

Kirkintilloch Players delighted after scooping three top awards

The team, with Shirley Angus at the helm as director, won a fiercely fought

competition to scoop three highly coveted trophies on the day.

That included the ‘Connie Fisher Trophy’ for highest marks in direction; the ‘Glen McKemmie Trophy’ for the best play depicting Scottish Life; and ‘Character and The Wheatley Tassie’ for first place.

This victory sends the players to Belfast at the end of June to represent Scotland in the British final of ‘One Act Plays’.

The play in question is the ‘Beaches of St Valery’ by Stuart Hepburn.

Dedicated to the memory of Arthur and Helene Fraser, and the men of the 51st Highland Division, the play is based on a true story.

It is a powerful and poignant tale of love and bravery in the most challenging of circumstances and the adjudicator, Jennifer Scott Reid, praised the team for their excellent performances.

The audience, from all around the country, were mesmerised by the beautiful

storytelling of the cast – Allan Cowan, Lewis Baird and Claire Connor.

You don’t have to book a flight across the Irish Sea to take in this award-winning play as it will be part of the ‘Lives Touched by War’ production in the

Turret Theatre, Eastside, from Tuesday, May 16 – Saturday, May 20.

Alongside it, the club will be performing ‘Seascape,’ a moving play telling the story of internees on the Isle of Man during the Second World War.

Don’t miss your chance to see these two excellent plays.

Tickets available from www.kirkintillochplayers.co.uk.

It starts a busy few weeks for the players, with youth members travelling to Nairn for the SCDA Scottish Youth final. That takes place on June 17, where the youngsters will perform ‘Teechers’ by John Godber.