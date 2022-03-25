Lamstravaganza at Memo Hall

Packed full of Broadway hits, tickets are still available for Lamstravaganza! in Lanark’s Memorial Hall.
A fantastic night out awaits the audience who will be treated to a range of popular Broadway hits from the likes of Mamma Mia, Wicked, We Will Rock You, Les Miserables and Moulin Rouge.
There’s also plenty of new hits to enjoy from modern productions including Little Shop of Horrors, American Idiot, Legally Blonde and Shrek the musical! The singers will be accompanied by a live band.
Janet Whyte, LAMS President, said: “I cannot wait to see the club return to the stage and have the chance to perform in front of a live audience.
“It’s been fantastic to return to rehearsals after such a long break during the pandemic, seeing familiar faces and also welcoming new members to the club!
“Lamstravaganza has a brilliant selection of songs I’m sure the audience will love and our cast is so talented.
“The pandemic has really highlighted how important being able to enjoy singing, dancing and live music with others is. As ABBA said … “without a song or a dance what are we?
“It’ll be a pleasure to be back on the Memo stage – we hope to see you all there!”
Lamstravaganza tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. They are available via the website at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01555 673199.