Memo in Lanark is only Scottish date on Ladybird tour

The Memo will become a farmyard for the three Scottish shows!

For it’s the only Scottish venue selected to host the stage adaptation of the much-loved children’s book, What the Ladybird Heard.

From bestselling author Julia Donaldson and award-winning illustrator Lydia Monks, the story is a colourful countryside adventure brought to life on stage.

It’s also a fantastic introduction to theatre for the little ones in your life.

Packed with plenty of audience participation and full of laughs, it follows the story of one quiet ladybird on her quest to save the day.

South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture Ltd is delighted to announce that it has secured the only staging of the show anywhere in Scotland with three shows during the October school holiday.

SLLC General Manager David Booth said: “One of the consequences of the pandemic is that many young children have missed the opportunity to visit the theatre for the very first time.

“However, we are eager to address this.

"We hope that by bringing this fabulous book to the stage in South Lanarkshire, we can invite our young audiences back and start developing a new generation of theatregoers.”

Author Julia Donaldson is equally delighted that the story is now on tour.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see one of my most-loved children’s books, What the Ladybird Heard, returning to the stage, both in the West End and around the UK!

“After such a hard year it’s important that we can provide creative escapism for young children, and this stage show will do just that. I can’t wait to get back to the theatre and see it myself. I believe audiences are in for a treat!

Bringing the farmyard to life will be Nikita Johal, Roddy Lynch, James Mateo-Salt , Matthew McPherson and Abigail Middleton.

Showcasing live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore this exciting adaptation is a treat for the whole family.