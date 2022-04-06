‘Dancing with the Devil’ penned and directed by Paul Moore, takes audiences to the dancefloor of the Barrowland Ballroom where a polite, well-spoken and clean-cut young man lies in wait for his victims.

The man is of course Bible John whose crimes shock Scotland to this day and were of course the recent subject of major BBC documentary.

Featuring both original songs and hits from the time, the play has catalogues a frightening chapter in the life of a city when taking to a dancefloor meant “courting” with danger

Existing ticket holders should note that this performance has been rescheduled from the later date of Thursday, March 12.