The timeless sounds of the Rat Pack are coming to the Fort Theatre later this month.

La Dolce Vita Swing will perform later this month

And it is down to the impressive La Dolce Vita Swing Collective to keep your toes tappin' and hearts a dancin' for a night of classic entertainment.

Having performed for some of Hollywood’s elite and having sold out venues across Scotland, the five-piece swing/jazz band will bring timeless and iconic melodies to the area on Friday, May 20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vocalist Tony Delicata put together the band with a collection of musicians whose previous talents range from West End musicals to The Jools Holland Rhythym & Blues Orchestra.

He told the Herald: “We will tip our hats and celebrate the Rat Pack and they’re friends with our take on music by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin, Louis Prima and many more.

“We also make full use of my Italian roots performing many of the treacle thick Dean Martin iconic melodies, and give our own swing/jazz treatment to some vintage Italian pop.”

This five-piece swing/jazz band - featuring piano, bass, sax, drums & vocals - perform those timeless iconic melodies made famous by some of the greats that ever graced the Vegas stage!

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find out more about the band and tickets for the Bishopbriggs show by visiting www.dolcevitaswing.com.

The following month will see a familiar favourite return to the Fort.

That will see

Artie's Singing Kettle return to Bishopbriggs, bringing along an array of ‘Silly Songs’ for kids and parents to singalong to.

The popular show will be held over two sessions on Saturday, June 10, with one performance at 11am, followed by a 1pm matinee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singing Kettles are packed with clues for Silly Songs from singalong favourites – so, don’t forget your silly hat and desire to join in the fun.

More details on tickets for Artie's Singing Kettle can be found at www.ticketsource.co.uk/singingkettle.