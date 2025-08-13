Thousands of tabletop gamers return to the Royal Highland Centre this September.

There will be thousands of seats to sit down and play games, alongside events for popular games and new releases, meaning attendees can expect to be engaged all three days. Tabletop games are no longer reserved to those Christmas family gatherings where everyone gathered round to play the same game as last year, now they are a permanent fixture in the lives of people across the country.

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are enjoying tabletop games every day with friends and family alike. Whether you’re an existing hobbyist or someone completely new, you will travel the globe, play the detective, slay the dragon, search for hidden treasures, and explore new worlds all at the table.

Tabletop Scotland’s Director, Dave Wright said: “Last year we welcomed 6,500 people to the Royal Highland Centre, realising the potential of the event from an exhibitor and attendee perspective. We are delighted to be returning again this year, with some new exhibitors and events for our attendees to enjoy. With the UK tabletop industry continuing to grow year on year, we’re delighted to have over 130 companies showcasing their tabletop games and accessories to our attendees.

“We created Tabletop Scotland to be a focal point for the hobby in Scotland, aiming to be at the heart of gaming in Scotland by bring together those new to the hobby with those who are already involved. Each year we have attendees who have only recently discovered this hobby coming to our event and having a fantastic time, as well as those long standing hobbyists who celebrate their hobby for three days. For those new to the hobby, we have dedicated areas where they can begin their exploration of what’s on offer.”

Tickets are on sale now: https://tabletopscotland.co.uk/

1 . Contributed Play games based on popular media, like Disney Lorcana by Ravensburger. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Learn how to paint miniature figures in tutorials hosted by experts. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Companies from across the UK and further afield will be demoing and selling tabletop games and accessories across all three days. Photo: Submitted