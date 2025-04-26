TikTok sensation Fernandez Damazio takes social media by storm
Known for his relatable humour and energetic transformations before school, Fernandez has built a massive following by sharing the everyday moments teens live through.
His content, blending authenticity with creativity, resonates with fans across the platform. From messy hair to cool fits, every post is a journey — and followers seemingly can’t wait to see what he drops next.
At just 13 years old, Fernandez Damazio started posting on TikTok as a way to express himself and show life through the eyes of a kid.
What began as fun POVs quickly turned into something bigger — relatable moments, school struggles, transformations and everyday teenage thoughts that hit home with thousands.