TikTok sensation Fernandez Damazio takes social media by storm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fernandez Damazio, a 13-year-old TikTok content creator, has quickly captured the spotlight with his viral POV-style videos.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his relatable humour and energetic transformations before school, Fernandez has built a massive following by sharing the everyday moments teens live through.

His content, blending authenticity with creativity, resonates with fans across the platform. From messy hair to cool fits, every post is a journey — and followers seemingly can’t wait to see what he drops next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just 13 years old, Fernandez Damazio started posting on TikTok as a way to express himself and show life through the eyes of a kid.

What began as fun POVs quickly turned into something bigger — relatable moments, school struggles, transformations and everyday teenage thoughts that hit home with thousands.