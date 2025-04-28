Tina Turner tribute What’s Love Got To Do With It? returns to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a fantastic sell out debut tour across the UK, Tina Turner fans will have the time of their lives as What’s Love Got To Do With It? is back for 2025, celebrating the music and 60-year career of this incredible rock and soul legend.

The show returns to Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Sunday 29th June with tickets available online now: www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/whats-love-got-to-do-with-it-2025

Fans can expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock- and-roll, performed by an all-live band. This joyous show features all the hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, and many more.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? This electrifying tribute show celebrates the music and unparalleled 60-year career of the one and only Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner.

Stepping into Tina’s iconic heels is Kent’s own Holly Bannis, the daughter of Greg Bannis, former lead singer of Hot Chocolate. Holly’s rise to center stage is as inspiring as it is exciting. Growing up in a musical family, Holly honed her craft for over a decade performing semi-professionally before an audition on ITV’s Starstruck changed her life.

She said: “I had to audition as three of my musical icons, and Tina was an obvious choice for me. During lockdown, I studied her performances obsessively, getting into her moves, her walk, and her energy.”

It wasn’t long before the team behind What’s Love Got To Do With It? noticed Holly’s raw talent and passion. Initially cast as a backing singer and understudy, Holly quickly stepped into the spotlight, making the lead role her own and earning standing ovations night after night.

Audiences can expect a show bursting with energy, emotion, and that signature Tina fire. The production kicks off with hits like Private Dancer, as Holly fully inhabits Tina’s powerful vocals and unmistakable moves, transporting fans to the heart of a live Tina Turner concert experience.

Then, in the show-stopping second half, the audience is guaranteed to be on their feet, dancing and singing along to high-octane classics like Nutbush City Limits.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? isn’t just a concert – it’s a celebration of Tina Turner’s legacy, a night of unrelenting joy, and a tribute to one of the most electrifying performers in music history.

Tickets are available online now, please visit: https://www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/whats-love-got-to-do-with-it-2025

Please note that this is a tribute production and is not endorsed by or affiliated with the Tina Turner Estate.