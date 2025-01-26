Tour announced for riotous musical comedy
Well thanks to "Our Margaret" -The Provident Woman - maybe the kids will have a happy Christmas after all, when mammy gets herself a wee loan... But what is the real cost of living. And what's the cost of loving?
Following its sell-out tour across Glasgow and West of Scotland, this riotous musical comedy has been described as "First Wives Club...meets Still Game with a sobering dose of Margaret Thatcher".
From February to May the show is scheduled to tour Lanark, Livingston, Greenock, Airdrie, East Kilbride, Dumbarton, Helensburgh, Largs with its final performances in Glasgow's West End.
Check local venues for ticket information.