Tour announced for riotous musical comedy

By Paul Moore
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 22:30 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:32 BST
Smash hit comedy musical touring with a guest appearance by Margaret Thatcher. The real cost of living story.
Smash hit comedy musical touring with a guest appearance by Margaret Thatcher. The real cost of living story.
The year is 1979 and Margaret Thatcher has taken over...but in Glasgow every other "Prime Minister and Mother" is just trying to make ends meet.

Well thanks to "Our Margaret" -The Provident Woman - maybe the kids will have a happy Christmas after all, when mammy gets herself a wee loan... But what is the real cost of living. And what's the cost of loving?

Following its sell-out tour across Glasgow and West of Scotland, this riotous musical comedy has been described as "First Wives Club...meets Still Game with a sobering dose of Margaret Thatcher".

From February to May the show is scheduled to tour Lanark, Livingston, Greenock, Airdrie, East Kilbride, Dumbarton, Helensburgh, Largs with its final performances in Glasgow's West End.

Check local venues for ticket information.

