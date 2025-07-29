TV chefs and chart-topping headliners are coming to Glasgow next week

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Star announcements in the live theatres include: International best selling author, ITV This Morning and BBC Travel Show contributor, The Hebridean Baker, Great British Menu 2024 finalist, Ajay Kumar, MasterChef finalist, Sarah Rankin, Great British Menu star, Jak O’Donnell, MasterChef: The Professionals, Rohan Wadke, Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded, Sandy Browing, from Ka Pao restaurant, award-winning Chef-Patron, Gary Townsend, from Michelin reccommended, Elements, Events Chef of the Year and highly commended at the Scottish Excellence award, Barry Bryson from Barry Fish, and Chef Scott Murray, from Michelin recommended The Gannet.

Music headliners include: Multi-platinum selling festival favourites, Scouting For Girls, performing a high-energy set packed with their many top 40 hits. The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and topping the charts multiple times. And the legendary Symphonic Ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilirating live orchestra.

Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted, said: "Max and I are buzzing to be headlining Foodies Festival in Edinburgh and Glasgow. It's exciting to be back out performing all The Wanted hits and seeing our lovely fans again. We’re both big food lovers and have tried some amazing cuisine around the world on our tours -but having it all in one place to try is amazing!"

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with experts including Diana Thompson from Wine Events Scotland and Master of Wine and columnist, Rose Murray Brown.

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesty of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli eating competitions,Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Rouken Glen Park, Glasgow

8th, 9th, 10th August 2025

www.foodiesfestival.com

1 . Contributed TV and award-winning celebrity chefs and bakers will be cooking live Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Delicious world street food and artisan producers Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Exhibitors Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Thousands of visitors will attend the event Photo: Submitted