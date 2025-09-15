Published in 1902, The Origin and History of Glasgow Streets by Hugh Macintosh is a place-by-place guide to the city and its streets.
We took a look through the book and found some fascinating reasons behind the names of some of Glasgow West End’s most famous streets.
Keep reading to find 6 great Glasgow West End streets and the historic meaning behind their names.
1. Byres Road 1910
"Byres Road was formed through a small village or clachan called the Byres of Partick. Sometimes it was called the Bishop's Byres. An attempt was made some years since to change the name to Victoria Road, but the public would not have it." | Glasgow City Archives
2. Gardner Street
"Gardner Street (off Dumbarton Road) was formed on the lands of Muirpark, which had been acquired by Mr. Gardner, flesher, Partick." | Glasgow City Archives
3. Napiershall Street
"Napiershall Street was formed on land belonging to Thomas Napier, who was a watchmaker in Glasgow in 1763." | Virtual Mitchell
4. Peel Street
"Peel Street, named in honour of Sir Robert Peel, who passed the Reform Bill of 1832. From his name originated the title of "peeler," as applied to the police; and from the interest he took in the cause of Orangeism, the irrepressible Dan frequently prefaced his attacks upon him in Parliament by addressing him as his friend "orange peel."" | Virtual Mitchell