People of Glasgow: 11 famous actors who were born and brought up in Glasgow's East End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 11:59 BST

These are the famous actors who grew up in Glasgow’s East End.

Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but it has produced a plethora of talent from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, acting and much more.

It has plenty going for it as it is home to one of the most notable gig venues in the UK with it also having plenty of independent bars and restaurants not to mention that Tennent’s is also brewed on Duke Street.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

Here are some of the most famous actors who called the East End of Glasgow home.

Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan was born and raised in Easterhouse as the second of four children.

1. Tommy Flanagan

Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan was born and raised in Easterhouse as the second of four children. | Getty Images

Scottish stage and screen actress Dorothy Paul was brought up in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End and attended Whitehill Secondary School with her staying on the same street as the school on Whitehill Street.

2. Dorothy Paul

Scottish stage and screen actress Dorothy Paul was brought up in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End and attended Whitehill Secondary School with her staying on the same street as the school on Whitehill Street. | STV

Outlander and Gangs of New York actor Gary Lewis pictured on the right was born in Easterhouse as the middle of three children. Lewis' father was a coppersmith and his mother worked in a local biscuit factory.

3. Gary Lewis

Outlander and Gangs of New York actor Gary Lewis pictured on the right was born in Easterhouse as the middle of three children. Lewis' father was a coppersmith and his mother worked in a local biscuit factory. | Netlfix

Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School.

4. Ford Kiernan

Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School. | Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowEast EndPeopleTalent
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice