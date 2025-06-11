11 famous faces who visited Glasgow before they changed the world

2 . John Logie Baird

Scottish electrical engineer and inventor John Logie Baird who was born in Helensburgh studied at the University of Glasgow. Baird worked as an engineer at Clyde Valley Electric Power Company but had to retire due to ill health. He used his time to conduct experimental research into the transmission of images and gave a successful public display of his television system in London on 27th January 1926. In 1929 his mechanically scanned system was adopted by the BBC and he provided an improved system five years later. Baird also helped pioneer colour television and stereophonic sound. | Getty Images