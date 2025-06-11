11 famous faces who visited Glasgow before they changed the world

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:27 BST

These are the historical figures who made a visit to Glasgow before changing the world.

Some of the most prominent figures in both Scottish and world history have been known to visit Glasgow, with some making their journey to the city before they went on to make an impact on the world.

From US Presidents to inventors, they’ve all been to the dear green place, and for some been influenced by people and institutions.

Our wee GlasgowWorld newsletter - Glasgow news, sport and culture - sign up here.

Here are 11 famous faces from history who visited Glasgow before they changed the world.

The young future President (then just 22) came to the city in the aftermath of the sinking of the SS Athenia in 1939, on which many Americans were travelling. Kennedy visited survivors at the Beresford Hotel and the next day wrote to Lord Provost Patrick Dollan, thanking Glasgow for its efforts.

1. John F. Kennedy

The young future President (then just 22) came to the city in the aftermath of the sinking of the SS Athenia in 1939, on which many Americans were travelling. Kennedy visited survivors at the Beresford Hotel and the next day wrote to Lord Provost Patrick Dollan, thanking Glasgow for its efforts. | Glasgow City Archives

Scottish electrical engineer and inventor John Logie Baird who was born in Helensburgh studied at the University of Glasgow. Baird worked as an engineer at Clyde Valley Electric Power Company but had to retire due to ill health. He used his time to conduct experimental research into the transmission of images and gave a successful public display of his television system in London on 27th January 1926. In 1929 his mechanically scanned system was adopted by the BBC and he provided an improved system five years later. Baird also helped pioneer colour television and stereophonic sound.

2. John Logie Baird

Scottish electrical engineer and inventor John Logie Baird who was born in Helensburgh studied at the University of Glasgow. Baird worked as an engineer at Clyde Valley Electric Power Company but had to retire due to ill health. He used his time to conduct experimental research into the transmission of images and gave a successful public display of his television system in London on 27th January 1926. In 1929 his mechanically scanned system was adopted by the BBC and he provided an improved system five years later. Baird also helped pioneer colour television and stereophonic sound. | Getty Images

A year before becoming the first black president of South Africa in May 1994, he danced in George Square when he collected the Freedom of the City of Glasgow warded to him in 1981 when he was still in prison

3. Nelson Mandela

A year before becoming the first black president of South Africa in May 1994, he danced in George Square when he collected the Freedom of the City of Glasgow warded to him in 1981 when he was still in prison | AFP via Getty Images

Marie Curie's work in physics and chemistry brought her into contact with the scientific community in Glasgow, particularly through the University of Glasgow and figures like Lord Kelvin.

4. Marie Curie

Marie Curie's work in physics and chemistry brought her into contact with the scientific community in Glasgow, particularly through the University of Glasgow and figures like Lord Kelvin. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice