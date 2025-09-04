11 of Scotland's best pumpkin patches this autumn that are close to Glasgow

What was once seen as a primarily American pastime has now firmly taken root at farms and family play centres around Glasgow, with visits to pumpkin patches becoming an established part of the October calendar.

Pumpkin picking typically takes place in the weeks leading up to Halloween, a festival with ancient Celtic origins that Scotland has celebrated for centuries. Traditionally, carved lanterns were made from turnips or “neeps” to ward off spirits, but over time pumpkins—larger, easier to carve, and visually striking—have begun to take their place. Today, the annual trip to a farm to select the perfect pumpkin brings together Halloween customs with a modern autumn family day out. Beyond carving your spooky display with the kids, many households also enjoy using pumpkins in soups, pies, and seasonal bakes.

Near Glasgow, a variety of farms now open their gates to welcome visitors during October, transforming fields into vibrant autumn attractions. These outings often extend beyond simply picking pumpkins; many locations offer hay bale mazes, tractor rides, farm animals, and cafés serving hot chocolate. The combination of fresh air, countryside charm, and seasonal celebration has made pumpkin picking a much-loved activity for both children and adults.

Whether it’s about carrying on Halloween traditions, enjoying a day in nature, or simply finding the largest pumpkin to proudly display at home, farms around Glasgow provide the ideal backdrop to celebrate autumn.

Here are 11 pumpkin patches near Glasgow that you could visit this year.

1 . Valley View - 45 mins Visitors can choose their pumpkins from the outdoor and indoor areas. There are also Halloween scenes and decorations along the way, alongside a kids play area. The team also have carving stations available. Various bookings are avaliable from October 4 right the way through to October 31, tickets start at £3.50. | Contributed

2 . East Yonderton Farm (25 mins) East Yonderton Farm is near Glasgow Airport in Renfrew, and also offers strawberry picking throughout the year too. It's a popular choice for pumpkin picking this autumn, which typically runs for the month of October. | East Yonderton Farm

3 . Clyde Valley Family Park - 40 minutes Running from 11th to 31st October 2025, with a free pumpkin for every child included in their family park ticket. There's also set to be a fancy dress contest, Halloween hunt, and Clyde Valley's 'creepy corridor'. Tickets from £8.48 per person and should be booked in advance. | Clyde Valley Family Park

4 . Pick a Pumpkin - 25 mins In Neilston this pumpkin patch is free to book, all you have to do is pay what you pick. As well as picking your own pumpkin for Halloween, visitors can look forward to a play area, an assault course, face painting, glitter tattoos and rock painting. There will also be hot drinks available. | Pick a Pumpkin