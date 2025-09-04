11 of Scotland's best pumpkin patches this autumn that are close to Glasgow

What was once seen as a primarily American pastime has now firmly taken root at farms and family play centres around Glasgow, with visits to pumpkin patches becoming an established part of the October calendar.
Pumpkin picking typically takes place in the weeks leading up to Halloween, a festival with ancient Celtic origins that Scotland has celebrated for centuries. Traditionally, carved lanterns were made from turnips or “neeps” to ward off spirits, but over time pumpkins—larger, easier to carve, and visually striking—have begun to take their place. Today, the annual trip to a farm to select the perfect pumpkin brings together Halloween customs with a modern autumn family day out. Beyond carving your spooky display with the kids, many households also enjoy using pumpkins in soups, pies, and seasonal bakes.
Near Glasgow, a variety of farms now open their gates to welcome visitors during October, transforming fields into vibrant autumn attractions. These outings often extend beyond simply picking pumpkins; many locations offer hay bale mazes, tractor rides, farm animals, and cafés serving hot chocolate. The combination of fresh air, countryside charm, and seasonal celebration has made pumpkin picking a much-loved activity for both children and adults.
Whether it’s about carrying on Halloween traditions, enjoying a day in nature, or simply finding the largest pumpkin to proudly display at home, farms around Glasgow provide the ideal backdrop to celebrate autumn.
Here are 11 pumpkin patches near Glasgow that you could visit this year.