1 . Eat

"Peckish? Head to Andiamo, an Italian restaurant with a friendly atmosphere and good food, or Garvie & Co in the centre (which is like a village square). Jessie Biscuit and Café Alba are coffee shops ideal for breakfast and lunch, and Jaw Brew is a microbrewery at the railway station. Perfect for an early drink on the way home. The world’s cuisine is on the doorstep, with just a bus or short train ride into Glasgow. A few of our favourites include the Michelin star restaurants Cail Bruich (appropriately meaning ‘to eat well’) and UNALOME by chef patron Graeme Cheevers in Finnieston, which is also home to the lovely The Gannet. Institutions not to be missed are the Ubiquitous Chip on the West End’s lively Ashton Lane, and Glasgow’s oldest restaurant established in 1870: Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery. Constantly vying with Bradford for the title of curry capital of the UK, there is no shortage of Indian cuisine, while you’ll find a twist on Scottish favourites with dishes like haggis tikka masala and Irn Bru cheesecake at newly opened Gael & Grain." | Garvie & Co.