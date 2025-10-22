Milngavie on the outskirts of Glasgow has been named as one of the 260 best places to live in the UK in 2026 by travel guide Muddy Stilettos.
Speaking about the East Dunbartonshire town, the guide said: “Glasgow may not have the obvious tourist charms of its rival capital city to the east, but it is seriously cool. Lively, with unrivalled shopping, world-class museums, an art school cultural edge and a quick sense of humour (Billy Connolly and Kevin Bridges hail from here), sometimes it feels like everyone is moving to the city, and this is a great time to join them. Currently marking its 850th birthday, the celebrations will last throughout 2025 and will continue when the city hosts the XXIII Commonwealth Games in summer 2026.
“Want all of this with a side of rural life? Milngavie (pronounced ‘Mill-guy’) is a suburb neighbouring Bearsden to the north and we think it hits the perfect sweet spot – easy access to the countryside and a village feel, but within spitting distance of all that city action. Perfecto. “
Here we take a look at some of the reasons why the new guide believe that Milngavie is one of the best places to live in the UK.
1. Eat
"Peckish? Head to Andiamo, an Italian restaurant with a friendly atmosphere and good food, or Garvie & Co in the centre (which is like a village square). Jessie Biscuit and Café Alba are coffee shops ideal for breakfast and lunch, and Jaw Brew is a microbrewery at the railway station. Perfect for an early drink on the way home. The world’s cuisine is on the doorstep, with just a bus or short train ride into Glasgow. A few of our favourites include the Michelin star restaurants Cail Bruich (appropriately meaning ‘to eat well’) and UNALOME by chef patron Graeme Cheevers in Finnieston, which is also home to the lovely The Gannet. Institutions not to be missed are the Ubiquitous Chip on the West End’s lively Ashton Lane, and Glasgow’s oldest restaurant established in 1870: Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery. Constantly vying with Bradford for the title of curry capital of the UK, there is no shortage of Indian cuisine, while you’ll find a twist on Scottish favourites with dishes like haggis tikka masala and Irn Bru cheesecake at newly opened Gael & Grain." | Garvie & Co.
2. Shop
"The pedestrianised town centre is known locally as ‘Milngavie precinct’ and has a good selection of indy shops. No 1 Boutique and Driftwood have stylish clothes, while for gifts, try Avec Panache, Besotted and Ruby Red or Reids of Milngavie for leather goods/ luggage. The newest addition is independent bookshop Daydreams, with titles for adults and children. Milngavie Market on Douglas St runs twice monthly with lots of fresh farm produce as well as fashion, plants and crafts. If you need anything else, head to Glasgow, for its many shopping malls, designer stores and high street faves." | Ruby Red
3. Health & Wellbeing
"There are great facilities on your doorstep here. Milngavie Nuffield Health, Wellness and Fitness is more than just a private gym; located in the picturesque grounds of Dougalston Golf Club, you can also play a round, or a game of tennis, padel, badminton, or swim followed by a sauna or steam. It’s family-friendly with a crèche and junior activities, and there is a café with scenic views. Allander Leisure Centre offers swimming, a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room, gym, spin room, games hall, squash courts and a sports dome with two indoor football pitches and a tennis court. Seeking Zen? Join yoga classes, sound baths and natural apothecary at the Life Wellness Centre. This is a great location for cycling – there are designated cycle lanes on many roads, racks in the precinct, and woodland nearby for scenic rides. As for walking – a granite obelisk in the town marks the starting point of the super-popular West Highland Way, a 96-mile long distance footpath which runs northwards all the way to Fort William. Not quite ready for that? There are plenty of less strenuous but still scenic walks nearby at Mugdock Country Park, Drumclog Moor, local reservoirs and Tannoch Burn." | East Dunbartonshire Council
4. Community
"The Community Magazine, a handy guide to what’s going on locally, is distributed to households. The Gavin’s Mill Community Project runs a café and shop selling sustainable, fairly traded local goods. As well as lending books, Milngavie Library offers free Wi-Fi, computer access, newspapers, quiz nights and workshops such as tracing your family history. An annual Milngavie Week is held in early June with lots of free family-friendly events from music festivals to ‘crafternoons’. Count us in! Milngavie in Bloom keeps the town centre and surrounding gardens colourful and welcomes green-fingered volunteers." | Gavin's Mill