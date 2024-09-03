Glasgow has been transformed into Hollywood sets many times in recent years and we wanted to take a look at some of the big stars who have been spotted on the city streets.

There has of course been many Scottish actors who have appeared in films which have been shot in Glasgow as the likes of Ewan McGregor, Billy Connolly and Kelly Macdonald appearing in scenes set in the city.

In recent times, Glasgow has been the backdrop for The Batman and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - but unfortunately Harrison Ford and Robert Pattinson did not shoot scenes themselves as stunt doubles were instead used.

That isn’t the case with Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix reboot Frankenstein as stars have already been spotted at football matches and dining at city centre restuarants.

Here are 12 famous actors who have been spotted filming in Glasgow.

1 . Brad Pitt Actor Brad Pitt films a scene from 'World War Z' in Glasgow City centre on August 2011. The film, which is set in Philadelphia, was shot in various parts of the city transforming it into ruins to shoot a post apocalyptic zombie film. | Getty Images

2 . Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson filmed in Glasgow back in 2014 for the film Under the Skin. | Supplied

3 . Christoph Waltz Hollywood actor Christoph Waltz was at Celtic Park for the first derby match of the season where he watched on as Celtic defeated Rangers 3-0. He is in Glasgow filming the new Frankenstein film. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group