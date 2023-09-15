With a diverse programme of in-person and digital events celebrating Glasgow built environment and history, Glasgow Doors Open Days comes to a close on Sunday 17 September.
This weekend is your last opportunity to enjoy a series of heritage talks, exhibitions, and open buildings, centred around the theme of ‘The Sensory City,’ inspired by poet Liz Lochhead and her poem ‘A Glasgow nonsense rhyme for Molly’.
There are more than 100 buildings open to the public, these are 12 of the most interesting Glasgow spaces to explore. Full details on trails, events, experiences and open days are available here.
1. Roystonhill Spire
Roystonhill Spire is the only remaining part of Townhead-Blochairn Parish Church (built 1866) which featured glass by Cottier and Morris, and sculptures by Mossman. The church was demolished in 1997 but the Morris stained glass windows were preserved and are now in the Burrell Collection. The landmark Spire was saved by a determined community campaign, and was restored in 2001. It is now the centrepiece of a park.
2. Ottoman Coffeehouse
This listed building is in the heart of Glasgow’s West End on 73 Berkeley Street. It was purchased by the Glasgow Society of Musicians in 1905 for £805 and improved to the cost of £2213 – including the addition of the Concert Room. It has spent many years as the hub of the Jazz Festival. Since the Ottoman Coffeehouse took over the building in 2015, the Concert Room has become the main lounge for coffee lovers to meet and congregate.
3. The National Piping Centre
The National Piping Centre is the worldwide centre of excellence for Scotland’s national instrument, the Great Highland Bagpipe. The Museum of Piping at The National Piping Centre holds a fascinating collection of instruments and related artefacts including great Highland pipes, small pipes, reed pipes and bellows. Recently re-displayed, the museum features Highland pipes from the 18th Century through to the present day, telling the story of the development of the instrument in Scotland.
4. Maryhill Burgh Halls
The Burgh Hall building at Gairbraid Avenue was formally opened on Friday 26th April 1878. It came about due to the increasing population growth in the town of Maryhill and the lawlessness this created. The H.M. Inspector of Police for Scotland had insisted that the Maryhill Police Commissioners take steps to provide a more suitable building for police purposes. They allocated a portion of ground at the junction of Gairbraid Avenue and Wyndford Street, (now Maryhill Road) and plans were prepared which included the necessary police accommodation, court room, bathhouse, washhouse, fire station and a public hall to seat 900.