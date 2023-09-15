2 . Ottoman Coffeehouse

This listed building is in the heart of Glasgow’s West End on 73 Berkeley Street. It was purchased by the Glasgow Society of Musicians in 1905 for £805 and improved to the cost of £2213 – including the addition of the Concert Room. It has spent many years as the hub of the Jazz Festival. Since the Ottoman Coffeehouse took over the building in 2015, the Concert Room has become the main lounge for coffee lovers to meet and congregate.