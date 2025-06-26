Celebrities in Glasgow: 12 famous actors spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

These are some of the famous actors who have been spotted in Glasgow in 2025.

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that huge names from the world of television and film have been spotted all over the place in 2025.

The city was recently transformed for the filming of JJ Abrams ‘Ghostwriter’ with ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ starring Tom Holland to be filmed in Glasgow in August on streets such as Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street.

Here are some of the famous actors who have been out and about in Glasgow this year.

During a break from filming Ghostwriter in Glasgow, Hollywood star Glen Powell visited the Grosvenor Picture Theatre on Ashton Lane. | Grosvenor Picture Theatre

The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey was pictured dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane. | Ramen Dayo

An actor who is set to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as a star of upcoming Avengers films seems to like spending his free time in Glasgow. For the second year in a row Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been spotted stoating about the city. Last year he was on Byres Road, visiting Christie’s Cashmere before he continued shopping in the lanes off the West End street. In May, he was at Cafe Strange Brew, the popular Shawlands cafe and brunch spot. | Cafe Strange Brew

Hollywood star Toni Collette surprised a sold-out Glasgow Film Festival audience at a special screening of her breakout film Muriel's Wedding. | GFF

