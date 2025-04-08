Glasgow has plenty of well-known tourist attractions that visitors to the city instantly want to go and check out.
However, there is some who don’t get the love and attention they deserve, which is why we wanted to highlight the spots that Glaswegians should check out.
Here are twelve tourist attractions in Glasgow many local people don't visit but really should in 2025.
1. City Chambers
Public tours are conducted twice per day at 10.30am and 2.30pm Monday - Friday. Tickets for the tour can be obtained from the City Chambers reception desk 30 minutes prior to each tour commencing. George Square; G2 1DU | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. The Tenement House
Travel back in time at the Tenement House on Buccleuch Street which provides a rare glimpse into life in Glasgow in the early 20th century. The property was the home of Shorthand typist Miss Agnes Toward between 1911-1965 who preserved her furniture and possessions with love and care. 145 Buccleuch Street, Glasgow G3 6QN. | Tenement House
3. The Hunterian Museum
The Hunterian Museum is nestled in the historic Gilbert Scott Building at the University of Glasgow, a mere five-minute walk away from the Hunterian Art Gallery. According to the University of Glasgow: “The Hunterian is Scotland's oldest public museum and home to over a million magnificent items ranging from meteorites to mummies and Mackintosh.” University Avenue, Glasgow G12 8QQ. | via WikiCommons
4. Glasgow Cathedral
The oldest building in the city marks the site where St Mungo is thought to have been buried in 612 AD. Its soaring Scottish Gothic architecture took shape between the 13th and 15th Centuries. Sir Walter Scott references the High Kirk in his novel, Rob Roy. More recently the cathedral has found new fame as a backdrop in the television show Outlander. It will also feature in the forthcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, alongside the nearby Necropolis, that can be reached by crossing the Bridge of Sighs, part of the traditional funeral procession route. Glasgow’s city of the dead, the Necropolis cemetery is a remarkable Victorian display “dedicated to the genius of memory”. | Glasgowist
