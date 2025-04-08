4 . Glasgow Cathedral

The oldest building in the city marks the site where St Mungo is thought to have been buried in 612 AD. Its soaring Scottish Gothic architecture took shape between the 13th and 15th Centuries. Sir Walter Scott references the High Kirk in his novel, Rob Roy. More recently the cathedral has found new fame as a backdrop in the television show Outlander. It will also feature in the forthcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, alongside the nearby Necropolis, that can be reached by crossing the Bridge of Sighs, part of the traditional funeral procession route. Glasgow’s city of the dead, the Necropolis cemetery is a remarkable Victorian display “dedicated to the genius of memory”. | Glasgowist