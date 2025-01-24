12 Netflix films and TV shows which feature Glasgow and Glaswegian actors

Glasgow has produced some of Scotland’s best known actors who have starred in some of the biggest Hollywood films and major television shows.
The city has also been the backdrop to filming as the likes of The Batman and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had scenes filmed in Glasgow.
If you are looking for something fresh to watch on Netflix, we have compiled some of our Glasgow favourites which are either filmed in the city or feature well-known Glasgow actors.
Here are 12 of the best Glasgow related films and TV shows on Netflix right now.
1. Gangs of New York
Easterhouse-born actor Gary Lewis stars as Irish-American McGloin in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York. "In the crime-ridden slums of New York in the 1860s, vengeful orphan Amsterdam Vallon joins the cutthroat gang of his father's killer, Bill the Butcher" | Netlfix
2. Taboo
Bridgeton-born David Hayman plays the character Brace in the first series of the BBC and FX original drama Taboo. "Long thought to be dead, an adventurer returns to London to avenge his father's death — and finds himself up against the powerful East India Company." | BBC
3. Kevin Bridges The Overdue Catch-Up Live
"After a longer-than-hoped absence, Kevin Bridges returns to deliver sharp takes on playground boasts, the COVID era, staying "woke" in Glasgow and more. | Netflix
4. Filth
"Scheming Bruce Robertson (James McAvoy), a bigoted and corrupt policeman, is in line for a promotion and will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Enlisted to solve a brutal murder and threatened by the aspirations of his colleagues, including Ray Lennox, Bruce sets about ensuring their ruin, right under the nose of unwitting Chief Inspector Toal. As he turns his colleagues against one another by stealing their wives and exposing their secrets, Bruce starts to lose himself in a web of deceit that he can no longer control." Photo: Unknown
