Glasgow Bars and Pubs: 12 of Glasgow's best pubs and bars for after work pints

There’s nothing better than grabbing a pint after a tough day at work - whether it’s on your own or with colleagues, it’s a brilliant way to unwind.
We’ve taken a look at all the spots around the city centre and especially focused on those near bus and train stations.
Here’s our 12 pubs to enjoy an after work pint in Glasgow right now.
1. Lauders
Located on Sauchiehall Street, Lauders has always been a favourite for an after work pint because of its great selection and location. You're just round the corner from Buchanan Bus Station and along the road from Queen Street station. 76 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3DE | Contributed
2. Piper Whisky Bar
Conveniently located on George Square, with Queen Street Station nearby, Piper Whisky bar is one of the best bars in the city. If you like live music, there's almost certainly going to be someone on if you pay a visit after work. 57 Cochrane St, Glasgow G1 1HL Photo: The Piper Whisky Bar
3. Waxy O’Connor’s
One of the city's many Irish bars, Waxy's is next to Queen Street Station and is brilliant for an after work pint. Just make sure you don't get lost in its rabbit warren interior. 44 W George St, Glasgow G2 1DH | DesignMyNight
4. Hootenanny
Hootenanny is located at the bottom of Buchanan Street. It's always been a welcoming pub for an after work pint and the subway is nearby. 40 Howard St, Glasgow G1 4EE | Glasgow Hootenanny
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.