12 of our all-time favourite Billy Connolly jokes and hilarious one-liners

Billy Connolly is without question one of Glasgow’s favourite sons. Born in Anderston, the legendary comic has been making generations of Glaswegians laugh for decades.

His stage performances have become the stuff of legend, inspiring countless aspiring comedians to try their hand at stand-up after witnessing Connolly’s genius in action.

Although he officially retired from comedy in 2018, many of Connolly’s finest jokes have become an enduring part of Glasgow and Scotland’s fabric.

So, sit back and enjoy as we revisit some of the Big Yin’s best and funniest jokes.

1 . Billy Connolly on judging others "Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that, who cares? He's a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!" | Spirit of Glasgow Award

2 . Billy Connolly on sex therapy "One sex therapist claims that the most effective way to arouse your man is to spend 10 minutes licking his ears. Personally, I think it's bollocks." Photo: Tristan Fewings/ Getty

3 . Billy Connolly on Parkinson's Disease "I've got Parkinson's Disease. I wish he'd f*cking kept it." Photo: Virgin Radio

4 . Billy Connolly on swearing "A lot of people say it's a lack of vocabulary that makes you swear. Rubbish. I know thousands of words but I still prefer f***." | Contributed