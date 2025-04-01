Glasgow is blessed with a number of top quality bakeries, with each bringing their own style to the art. Whether it’s handmade sourdough or moreish doughnuts, these are the bakeries that are doing what they can to help Glasgow rise to the top of the baking world.
We’ve taken a look at bakeries across the city and what theyhave to offer in order to find the best of the bunch.
Check out these 12 Glasgow bakeries to try right now.
1. Cottonrake Cafe
This incredibly sleek looking café and bakery on Great Western Road is well worth the visit for some artisanal and unique baked goods. 497 Great Western Road | Supplied
2. Beefcake
Award-winning Beefcake Cafe is based out in Anniesland. They specialise in making tasty sourdough bread and food from scratch. 808 Crow Rd, Glasgow G13 1LY | Beefcake Cafe
3. Deanston Bakery
Baking with an incredible cause. Ukranian owner Yuriy Kachak raised £25,000 to support his home country. The Shawlands bakery's baking stands on its own though. 167 Deanston Dr, Glasgow G41 3LP | Deanston Bakery
4. Big Bear Bakery
Big Bear Bakery offers made-to-order cakes, as well as a massive range of pastries, sandwiches, and incredibly moist sourdough in the West End and Southside. 54 Sinclair Drive / 21 Dowanhill Street | Contributed
