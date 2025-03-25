Gigs of Glasgow: 12 outdoor gigs taking place in Glasgow this summer - including punk legends and top stars

By Callum McCormack

Published 25th Mar 2025

We take a look at 12 of the best gigs coming to Glasgow’s outdoor spaces this summer

This summer is another bumper year for gigs in Glasgow, and what better way to enjoy the great Scottish weather (okay, okay!) than by attending one of the city’s brilliant outdoor spaces for a gig.

From some of the biggest artists in the world, to returning heroes there are plenty of options regardless of your musical taste.

These are some of the best outdoor gigs taking place across Glasgow this summer.

1. Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

2. Del Amitri

3. Simple Minds

4. Echo & the Bunnymen

