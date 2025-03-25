This summer is another bumper year for gigs in Glasgow, and what better way to enjoy the great Scottish weather (okay, okay!) than by attending one of the city’s brilliant outdoor spaces for a gig.

From some of the biggest artists in the world, to returning heroes there are plenty of options regardless of your musical taste.

These are some of the best outdoor gigs taking place across Glasgow this summer.

1 . Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter Sex Pistols headline the Punk all-dayer at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, 21 June 2025. Now fronted by Frank Carter, they'll top a bill that also includes legends such as The Stranglers, The Undertones, Buzzcocks, Skids and The Rezillos. | Henry Ruggeri

2 . Del Amitri Summer Nights on the Southside - Scottish Indie legends Del Amitri will take part in the Summer Nights on the Southside festival on Thursday, 26 June. The gig is the first of four set to be held at Queen's Park Recreation Ground. | Del Amitri

3 . Simple Minds Simple Minds will celebrate 40 years of iconic multi million selling album Once Upon A Time by performing it in it's entirety at Bellahouston Park on Friday, 27 June. Future Islands, KT Tunstall and Hamish Hawk all support. Photo: Jane Coltman

4 . Echo & the Bunnymen Liverpudlian legends Echo and the Bunnymen also join the Summer Nights on the Southside festival. They'll perform on Saturday, 28 June. Photo: Submit