As someone who went to high school in Glasgow’s West End and still spends a lot of time there at weekends, I wanted to make the case as to why the West End is still the place to be in Glasgow.

Speaking about the West End, they said: “Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End. “With a healthy mix of students, families, and creatives, the community here is ever-evolving and ever-involved. It’s gorgeous to look at too – make sure to stop and take in the view of the gothic University of Glasgow, which towers above Kelvingrove Park. “On the West End’s streets, you’ll find trendy vegan coffee shops that share storefronts with decades-old second-hand bookshops – and it’s this blend that keeps the neighbourhood feeling fresh without losing its long-held local charm. It also boasts some of the city’s best eateries.”