By Declan McConville

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST

Glasgow’s West End is one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods according to Time Out

As someone who went to high school in Glasgow’s West End and still spends a lot of time there at weekends, I wanted to make the case as to why the West End is still the place to be in Glasgow.

I’m not the only one who thinks that as international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named the West End as one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world.

Speaking about the West End, they said: “Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End. “With a healthy mix of students, families, and creatives, the community here is ever-evolving and ever-involved. It’s gorgeous to look at too – make sure to stop and take in the view of the gothic University of Glasgow, which towers above Kelvingrove Park. “On the West End’s streets, you’ll find trendy vegan coffee shops that share storefronts with decades-old second-hand bookshops – and it’s this blend that keeps the neighbourhood feeling fresh without losing its long-held local charm. It also boasts some of the city’s best eateries.”

Here is 12 reasons why the West End is still the best part of Glasgow.

There are no shortage of quirky cobbled lanes which you can wander down in the West End. Some of our favourite picks are Ashton Lane, the Hidden Lane and Ruthven Lane.

1. Lanes

There are no shortage of quirky cobbled lanes which you can wander down in the West End. Some of our favourite picks are Ashton Lane, the Hidden Lane and Ruthven Lane. | Glasgow City Council

We absolutely love when summer nights come around and we can head down to Kelvingrove Bandstand. Some huge acts have played at the bandstand over the years which includes Burt Bacharach, The Human League and Brian Wilson.

2. Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand

We absolutely love when summer nights come around and we can head down to Kelvingrove Bandstand. Some huge acts have played at the bandstand over the years which includes Burt Bacharach, The Human League and Brian Wilson. | Kelvingrove Bandstand

Although many people seem to think that Glaswegians are flocking to the Southside to eat, some of Glasgow's best restaurants are still found in the West End including The Gannet, Crabshakk and The Ubiquitous Chip.

3. Restaurants

Although many people seem to think that Glaswegians are flocking to the Southside to eat, some of Glasgow's best restaurants are still found in the West End including The Gannet, Crabshakk and The Ubiquitous Chip. | Gannet

Finnieston is one of Glasgow's most trendiest areas which has a bustling food and drink scene which was once named as "the hippest place in the UK" by The Times.

4. Finnieston

Finnieston is one of Glasgow’s most trendiest areas which has a bustling food and drink scene which was once named as “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times. | Glasgow Life

