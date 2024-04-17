The Gorbals on the south bank of the River Clyde is one of Glasgow’s best known areas that has a rich history.
During its peak in the 1930s, the Gorbals had an estimated 90,000 residents but the area looks very different today with many of the high rise blocks which once dominated the skyline no longer standing.
Many famous Glaswegian faces were born and brought up in the Gorbals with the area having produced footballers, boxers and philanthropists.
Here are 13 famous faces from the Gorbals.
1. Alex Harvey
Although there has been some debate about what Glasgow neighbourhood belongs to, he was born in the Gorbals in February 1935 and left school at 15. | Getty Images
2. Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine Kelly revealed that the first home she lived in when she was in a toddler in Glasgow was a single end in the Gorbals before the family then moved to Bridgeton. | Getty Images
3. Benny Lynch
Benny Lynch is one of the Gorbals most famous sons with the boxer's legacy, despite his sporting prowess, still being a divisive subject till this day. He began life in a Gorbals tenement flat in 1913 at 17 Florence Street as the son of John Lynch, railway surfaceman and Elizabeth Alexander. | Getty Images
4. Sir Thomas Lipton
Born in a Gorbals tenement on Crown Street to an Irish family in the Spring of 1848, Thomas Lipton was the youngest of four siblings, all of whom died in infancy making Thomas the only surviving child of the Liptons. He would go on to become Glasgow's first billionaire who built an empire by bringing tea to the working class. | Getty Images
