People of Motherwell: 13 famous faces who attended secondary school in Motherwell

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to secondary school in Motherwell.

Motherwell is a town with roots stretching back to the Roman era, though it began to take shape as a significant settlement in the medieval period.

The name "Motherwell" is believed to derive from a sacred well dedicated to the Virgin Mary, around which the early community was established. For centuries, it remained a small rural village, with agriculture forming the backbone of local life.

The Industrial Revolution brought massive change to Motherwell in the 19th century. The discovery of coal and the arrival of the railway in the 1840s transformed the town into a hub of heavy industry. The founding of the Ravenscraig steelworks in the 1950s cemented its reputation as the "Steel Capital of Scotland," with thousands employed in iron and steel production. This industrial boom fuelled rapid population growth and urban development, shaping the modern town's character.

Motherwell has produced many famous faces including footballers, poets and actors.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, the latest Glasgow news and culture - sign up today.

Here are some of the famous faces who went to high school in Motherwell.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby was a former pupil of Our Lady's High School in Motherwell.

1. Matt Busby

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby was a former pupil of Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. Photo: Getty Images

Scottish comedy legend Elaine C Smith was born in Newarthill and attended Braidhurst High School before studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

2. Elaine C Smith

Scottish comedy legend Elaine C Smith was born in Newarthill and attended Braidhurst High School before studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. | National World

Legendary composer Patrick Doyle was a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell before he went on to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. He is best known for his film scores that include Henry V, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Thor, Brave, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

3. Patrick Doyle

Legendary composer Patrick Doyle was a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell before he went on to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. He is best known for his film scores that include Henry V, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Thor, Brave, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Photo: Ian West/PA

European cup winning Celtic captain Billy McNeill was once a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. A state of the art pitch at the school was named after McNeill in 2022.

4. Billy McNeill

European cup winning Celtic captain Billy McNeill was once a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. A state of the art pitch at the school was named after McNeill in 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MotherwellPeopleFootball
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice