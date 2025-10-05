Motherwell is a town with roots stretching back to the Roman era, though it began to take shape as a significant settlement in the medieval period.

The name "Motherwell" is believed to derive from a sacred well dedicated to the Virgin Mary, around which the early community was established. For centuries, it remained a small rural village, with agriculture forming the backbone of local life.

The Industrial Revolution brought massive change to Motherwell in the 19th century. The discovery of coal and the arrival of the railway in the 1840s transformed the town into a hub of heavy industry. The founding of the Ravenscraig steelworks in the 1950s cemented its reputation as the "Steel Capital of Scotland," with thousands employed in iron and steel production. This industrial boom fuelled rapid population growth and urban development, shaping the modern town's character.

Motherwell has produced many famous faces including footballers, poets and actors.

Here are some of the famous faces who went to high school in Motherwell.

1 . Matt Busby Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby was a former pupil of Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Elaine C Smith Scottish comedy legend Elaine C Smith was born in Newarthill and attended Braidhurst High School before studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. | National World

3 . Patrick Doyle Legendary composer Patrick Doyle was a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell before he went on to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. He is best known for his film scores that include Henry V, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Thor, Brave, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Photo: Ian West/PA

4 . Billy McNeill European cup winning Celtic captain Billy McNeill was once a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. A state of the art pitch at the school was named after McNeill in 2022. | AFP via Getty Images