The Freedom of the City is the greatest tribute of respect that is in the power of the municipality to offer any person and is conferred by the Lord Provost of Glasgow. Those who have been awarded the honour by the council are said to have been "persons of distinction or persons who have rendered eminent service to the City".
Here are some of the famous faces who have been given the honour in Glasgow.
1. Nelson Mandela
The first ever freedom of a city for Nelson Mandela came from Glasgow. It kick-started 2,500 mayors from 56 different countries eventually signing a declaration to the UN in 1981 demanding his release. In his speech, Mandela famously said: “While we were physically denied our freedom in the country of our birth, a city 6,000 miles away, and as renowned as Glasgow, refused to accept the legitimacy of the apartheid system, and declared us to be free.” | AFP via Getty Images
2. Sir Billy Connolly
Sir Billy Connolly was made a freeman of Glasgow in 2010. He was described at the time by Lord Provost Bob Winter as “the world's best known Glaswegian”. | BBC
3. Marie Curie
The Polish-born scientist who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize was awarded the the Freedom of the City of Glasgow. | Getty Images
4. Sir William Burrell
Sir William Burrell was awarded the Freedom of the City of Glasgow in 1944 after gifting his collection to the city. | Burrell Collection
