4 . TS Queen Mary

The TS Queen Mary was built at the William Denny shipyard, Dumbarton, for Williamson-Buchanan Steamers. Launched in 1933, the vessel was initially based at Bridge Wharf as part of the Clyde steamer fleet. She carried 13,000 passengers each week and retained the enviable accolade of “Britain’s Finest Pleasure Steamer” for over four decades.. She provided essential mail and passenger services during the Second World War before returning to regular duty. In 1969, her association with Glasgow ended and she began sailing from Gourock. She was pulled from service in 1977 and would eventually end up moored at Tilbury, Essex. However, thanks to the efforts of the Friends of the TS Queen Mary group, she returned to Glasgow in 2016. You can see the TS Queen Mary at Glasgow Science Centre where she is undergoing repairs. Photo: John Devlin