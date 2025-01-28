Glasgow has had a long and interesting history that has established the distinctive character, outlook and culture of the city over 850 years.
Glasgow is filled with reminders of its history - from how we used to get around the city to the Glaswegian sense of humour and its place as a magnet for Scottish talent.
We’ve put together this list of 12 objects that made Glasgow what it is today - reminders of the people and places that give us our identity - and where you can find them in the city.
1. Glasgow Corporation Bus
Glasgow’s distinctive orange, green and cream coloured trolleybuses, powered by electricity, dated back to the 1920s and could be found on Glasgow streets until 1967.
The buses became popular owing to their ability to reach new communities, such as Knightswood, not catered for by the existing tram network.
Diesel buses then replaced the trolleybuses in 1967 and the distinctive paintwork was replaced by a colour officially known as Strathclyde Red in 1983.
You can find examples of the “Corpy bus” at the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust. | Picture: John Devlin
2. Barrowland Ballroom Sign
The iconic neon sign has illuminated the legendary gig venue since its renaissance in 1985. The sign has found itself replicated on merchandise, posters and was even featured in an Apple iPhone advertisement.
The 1985 sign replaced the original Barrowlands sign which depicted a man pushing a wheelbarrow; that sign was thought to be the first animated neon sign in the UK.
You can spot the Barrowlands Ballroom sign outside the Barrowlands Ballroom, 244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT | Supplied
3. Billy Connolly's Banana boots
Designed by Edmund Smith in 1975, Billy Connolly’s banana boots were first worn on stage at Aberdeen’s Music Hall. The size 9 boots were made especially for Billy.
Marked with the distinctive Fyffes label, the boots became Billy’s trademark - going as far to lend their name to a 1975 documentary on the Big Yin.
You can find the Banana Boots at the People’s Palace | Glasgow Life
4. TS Queen Mary
The TS Queen Mary was built at the William Denny shipyard, Dumbarton, for Williamson-Buchanan Steamers. Launched in 1933, the vessel was initially based at Bridge Wharf as part of the Clyde steamer fleet.
She carried 13,000 passengers each week and retained the enviable accolade of “Britain’s Finest Pleasure Steamer” for over four decades..
She provided essential mail and passenger services during the Second World War before returning to regular duty. In 1969, her association with Glasgow ended and she began sailing from Gourock. She was pulled from service in 1977 and would eventually end up moored at Tilbury, Essex.
However, thanks to the efforts of the Friends of the TS Queen Mary group, she returned to Glasgow in 2016.
You can see the TS Queen Mary at Glasgow Science Centre where she is undergoing repairs. Photo: John Devlin
