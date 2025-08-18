People of Glasgow: 14 famous faces who were born and brought up in Glasgow's West End

These are the famous faces who grew up in Glasgow’s West End

Glasgow’s West End has produced many famous faces over the years including prominent actors, politicians and footballers.

It has also been home to other famous characters that you associate with the area such as Alasdair Gray, Avril Paton and Kevin Bridges.

Here are some of the most notable famous faces who called the West End of Glasgow home.

Glasgow actor and comedian Stanley Baxter was educated at Hillhead High School and and schooled for the stage by his mother.

1. Stanley Baxter

Glasgow born actor Laura Fraser is best known for her role in the cult TV series Breaking Bad. She is a former Hillhead High School pupil.

2. Laura Fraser

Scottish actor James Martin was best known for playing the character of Eric in Glasgow favourite Still Game. He also starred in Peter McDougall's Just Another Saturday.

3. James Martin

Deborah Kerr was born in Hillhead in 1921 and went on to become an award-winning Hollywood actor - best known for her roles in Love on the Dole and Black Narcissus.

4. Deborah Kerr

