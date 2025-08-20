‘I Belong to Glasgow’ as the famous song goes and every street across the city has their own individual tale to tell.

We wanted to find out what Glasgow’s most desirable street was so asked our audience where they would most like to live right now.

Here are 14 of Glasgow’s most desirable streets in 2025.

1 . Park Circus One of the most popular streets that Glaswegians would like to live on in Glasgow is Park Circus. | Rightmove

2 . Duke Street Duke Street in Glasgow's East End was one of the most requested streets which our readers would like to live on. | Rightmove

3 . Byres Road Many of our readers got back to us saying that they would love to live on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

4 . Queens Drive Queens Drive in Glasgow's Southside was one of the most desirable streets Glaswegians want to live on in the city. | Rightmove