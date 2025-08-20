Streets of Glasgow: 14 Glasgow streets Glaswegians would most like to live on in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST

These are the Glasgow streets that Glaswegians would most like to live on in 2025.

‘I Belong to Glasgow’ as the famous song goes and every street across the city has their own individual tale to tell.

We wanted to find out what Glasgow’s most desirable street was so asked our audience where they would most like to live right now.

Here are 14 of Glasgow’s most desirable streets in 2025.

One of the most popular streets that Glaswegians would like to live on in Glasgow is Park Circus.

1. Park Circus

One of the most popular streets that Glaswegians would like to live on in Glasgow is Park Circus. | Rightmove

Duke Street in Glasgow's East End was one of the most requested streets which our readers would like to live on.

2. Duke Street

Duke Street in Glasgow's East End was one of the most requested streets which our readers would like to live on. | Rightmove

Many of our readers got back to us saying that they would love to live on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End.

3. Byres Road

Many of our readers got back to us saying that they would love to live on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

Queens Drive in Glasgow's Southside was one of the most desirable streets Glaswegians want to live on in the city.

4. Queens Drive

Queens Drive in Glasgow's Southside was one of the most desirable streets Glaswegians want to live on in the city. | Rightmove

