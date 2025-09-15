Books of Glasgow: 14 must-read Glasgow books you need to read in 2025

There are no shortage of great books written about or set in Glasgow which is why we wanted to shine a spotlight on them today.
We've put together a list of great novels which reflect the city that every Glaswegian should have read at some point.
Here are 14 essential Glasgow books you need to read.
1. Lanark by Alasdair Gray
"Lanark, a modern vision of hell, is set in the disintegrating cities of Unthank and Glasgow, and tells the interwoven stories of Lanark and Duncan Thaw. A work of extraordinary imagination and wide range, its playful narrative techniques convey a profound message, both personal and political, about humankind's inability to love, and yet our compulsion to go on trying." Photo: Geraint Lewis/Shutterstock
2. No Mean City by H. Kingsley Long
"No book is more associated with the city of Glasgow than No Mean City. First published in 1935, it is the story of Johnnie Stark, son of a violent father and a downtrodden mother, the 'Razor King' of Glasgow's pre-war slum underworld, the Gorbals. The savage, near-truth descriptions, the raw character portrayals, bring to life a story that is fascinating, authentic and convincing." | Supplied
3. The Dear Green Place by Archie Hind
"Glasgow, 'the dear green place', is the setting for Archie Hind's acclaimed novel. Mat Craig is a young Glaswegian working-class hero and would-be novelist, whose desire to define himself as an artist creates social and family tensions. Set in 1960s Glasgow, 'The Dear Green Place' is an absorbing and moving story, the whole book is invested with strong and sombre descriptions of the city around Mat." Photo: University of Strathclyde
4. Espedair Street by Iain Banks
"Daniel Weir used to be a famous - not to say infamous - rock star. Maybe still is. At thirty-one he has been both a brilliant failure and a dull success. He's made a lot of mistakes that have paid off and a lot of smart moves he'll regret forever (however long that turns out to be). Daniel Weir has gone from rags to riches and back, and managed to hold onto them both, though not much else. His friends all seem to be dead, fed up with him or just disgusted - and who can blame them? And now Daniel Weir is all alone. As he contemplates his life, Daniel realises he only has two problems: the past and the future. He knows how bad the past has been. But the future - well, the future is something else." | AFP via Getty Images