Few institutions in the world of art and design carry the same weight and reputation as the Glasgow School of Art. Founded in 1845, the school quickly established itself as one of the UK’s leading centres of creativity, producing generations of painters, sculptors, architects, designers, and performers who would go on to shape culture both in Scotland and far beyond. The ill-fated Mackintosh Building, designed by alumnus Charles Rennie Mackintosh, came to symbolise the school’s enduring influence on modern architecture and design.

Over the decades, the Glasgow School of Art has attracted individuals with imagination, many of whom went on to achieve international fame. Some are celebrated in the visual arts: painters like Peter Howson and Jenny Saville, or contemporary conceptualists such as David Shrigley. Others have left their mark in fields beyond the canvas, including fashion, film or photography.

Actors, musicians and writers also found their voice in the surroundings of the Art School and the social scene around it, influences decades of Glasgow’s creative output. Here are 15 famous faces who studied at Glasgow School of Art.