The Citizens Theatre can be found in the heart of the Gorbals and is getting set to welcome back audiences this weekend after a major redevelopment of the building on Gorbals Street.

Kicking off the celebrations, Gorbals residents are invited to join a vibrant community procession, departing from The Barn at 12.30pm. Together, they’ll make their way to Gorbals Street, crossing the threshold of the Citizens Theatre to reawaken the building and usher in a bold new chapter.

Many famous faces have taken to the stage at the 'Citzs' over the years with the building first opening as a theatre back in 1878 then known as Her Majesty's Theatre. The likes of Pierce Brosnan, Robbie Coltrane and Gary Oldman have all taken to the stage in the Gorbals with many more young performers likely to make their name at the legendary venue in years to come.

Here are 15 famous faces who have taken to the stage at the Citizens Theatre.

1 . Pierce Brosnan The former 007 appeared at the Citizens Theatre along with Ciaran Hinds in "Painters Palace of pleasure" a three hour epic of Jacobean Tragedy. | Supplied

2 . Celia Imrie Many will recall Celia Imrie as Mrs. Selma Quickly in Nanny McPhee and the parents of those people will know her from The Best Marigold Hotel but before she hit the heights of cinema, the star appeared at the Citizens in Glasgow. Photo: Emma McIntyre

3 . Gary Oldman Gary Oldman worked front of house at the Citizens Theatre back in the early 1980s and was also a regular actor to tread the Citz boards back in the day. | Citizens Theatre

4 . Robbie Coltrane Robbie Coltrane is amongst some of the most famous faces to have performed at the Citizens Theatre. | Getty