15 famous faces who performed at the Citizens as people's theatre set to reopen this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:56 BST

These are some of the famous faces who have performed at the Glasgow theatre in the Gorbals

The Citizens Theatre can be found in the heart of the Gorbals and is getting set to welcome back audiences this weekend after a major redevelopment of the building on Gorbals Street.

Kicking off the celebrations, Gorbals residents are invited to join a vibrant community procession, departing from The Barn at 12.30pm. Together, they’ll make their way to Gorbals Street, crossing the threshold of the Citizens Theatre to reawaken the building and usher in a bold new chapter.

Many famous faces have taken to the stage at the 'Citzs' over the years with the building first opening as a theatre back in 1878 then known as Her Majesty's Theatre. The likes of Pierce Brosnan, Robbie Coltrane and Gary Oldman have all taken to the stage in the Gorbals with many more young performers likely to make their name at the legendary venue in years to come.

Keep up to date with Glasgow life in our GlasgowWorld’s newsletter - join here.

Here are 15 famous faces who have taken to the stage at the Citizens Theatre.

The former 007 appeared at the Citizens Theatre along with Ciaran Hinds in "Painters Palace of pleasure" a three hour epic of Jacobean Tragedy.

1. Pierce Brosnan

The former 007 appeared at the Citizens Theatre along with Ciaran Hinds in "Painters Palace of pleasure" a three hour epic of Jacobean Tragedy. | Supplied

Many will recall Celia Imrie as Mrs. Selma Quickly in Nanny McPhee and the parents of those people will know her from The Best Marigold Hotel but before she hit the heights of cinema, the star appeared at the Citizens in Glasgow.

2. Celia Imrie

Many will recall Celia Imrie as Mrs. Selma Quickly in Nanny McPhee and the parents of those people will know her from The Best Marigold Hotel but before she hit the heights of cinema, the star appeared at the Citizens in Glasgow. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Gary Oldman worked front of house at the Citizens Theatre back in the early 1980s and was also a regular actor to tread the Citz boards back in the day.

3. Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman worked front of house at the Citizens Theatre back in the early 1980s and was also a regular actor to tread the Citz boards back in the day. | Citizens Theatre

Robbie Coltrane is amongst some of the most famous faces to have performed at the Citizens Theatre.

4. Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane is amongst some of the most famous faces to have performed at the Citizens Theatre. | Getty

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowTheatrePerformers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice