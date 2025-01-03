Glasgow Airport: 15 new routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2025

After being named Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in 2024, millions of passengers once again passed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to new destinations around the world last year.
Explore these 15 new destinations which include cities in Italy, Spain and the United States which you can fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2025.
1. Cancún
Aer Lingus are launching flights from Glasgow via Dublin to Cancún three times a week, with seamless connections available from Glasgow Airport. Flights will run between 6 January and 29 April. Photo: TUI
2. Murcia, Spain
Customers can reach Murcia via flights to Alicante Airport from Glasgow Airport with city breaks available all year-round for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26 Photo: Vladislav Zolotov
3. Geneva, Switzerland
In response to the increasing number of customers wanting to combine winter sports with a city break, Jet2CityBreaks has launched packages from Glasgow Airport to Geneva for Winter 2025/26. | Getty Images/iStockphoto
4. Newquay, England
The Glasgow to Newquay service offers a direct route to Cornwall’s coastline, with flights running every Saturday throughout the summer season. Fares start from £89.99, including a combined 21kg luggage allowance across cabin and hold bags. | Andrew - stock.adobe.com
