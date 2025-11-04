Taggart is a Scottish television crime drama that first aired on ITV over 40 years ago in 1983 when it was known as Killer. Created by Glenn Chandler and produced by STV, it became one of the longest-running detective series in British TV history.

The show originally followed Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart, played by Mark McManus, a tough, no-nonsense Glasgow detective known for his catchphrase, “There’s been a murder.”

After McManus’s death in 1994, the series continued with other detectives—most notably DCI Mike Jardine (James MacPherson), DI Robbie Ross (John Michie) and DCI Burke (Alex Norton) taking the lead.

After 27 years and over 100 episodes, the last episode of Taggart was aired in 2010. Many famous faces from the world of Scottish television have appeared in the show with these being some of the most prominent.

Here are 16 celebrity guest appearances on Taggart you may have forgotten about.

1 . Alan Cumming During the same year which Alan Cumming made his film debut, he appeared in the Taggart episode Death Call in 1986. | STV

2 . Celia Imrie Celia Imrie has had many prominent roles over her acting career with her appearing in an episode of Taggart back in 1988 which was centred around the Glasgow Garden Festival. | STV

3 . John Hannah East Kilbride actor John Hannah came to prominence in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral before going on to star as D.I. John Rebus in the television drama Rebus. Photo: Jon Savage

4 . Robert Carlyle Another Trainspotting star who made an appearance in Taggart is actor Robert Carlyle who starred in the episode Hostile Witness in 1990. | STV