Taggart is a Scottish television crime drama that first aired on ITV over 40 years ago in 1983 when it was known as Killer. Created by Glenn Chandler and produced by STV, it became one of the longest-running detective series in British TV history.
The show originally followed Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart, played by Mark McManus, a tough, no-nonsense Glasgow detective known for his catchphrase, “There’s been a murder.”
After McManus’s death in 1994, the series continued with other detectives—most notably DCI Mike Jardine (James MacPherson), DI Robbie Ross (John Michie) and DCI Burke (Alex Norton) taking the lead.
After 27 years and over 100 episodes, the last episode of Taggart was aired in 2010. Many famous faces from the world of Scottish television have appeared in the show with these being some of the most prominent.
Here are 16 celebrity guest appearances on Taggart you may have forgotten about.