Coatbridge Famous Faces: 16 famous faces who once called Coatbridge home

Famous faces who spent their early years growing up and going to school in Coatbridge.

Coatbridge is one of the largest towns on the outskirts of Glasgow and has produced some incredible talent.

From famous actors to musicians, a wealth of talent has emerged from the North Lanarkshire town and we wanted to look back on their contributions to Scottish life and culture.

Here are sixteen famous faces who once called Coatbridge home.

Brothers Greg and Pat Kane who are better known as Hue and Cry were both brought up in Coatbridge.

1. Greg and Pat Kane (Hue and Cry)

Brothers Greg and Pat Kane who are better known as Hue and Cry were both brought up in Coatbridge. Photo: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

River City star Frank Gallagher who plays the character of gangster Lenny Murdoch was born and grew up in Coatbridge as one of five children. He attended St Monica's Primary School in the town.

2. Frank Gallagher

River City star Frank Gallagher who plays the character of gangster Lenny Murdoch was born and grew up in Coatbridge as one of five children. He attended St Monica's Primary School in the town. | BBC

Scottish singer-songwriter JJ Gilmour was born and raised in Coatbridge. He is best known for being a member of the band The Silencers who he was with for seven years of his career.

3. JJ Gilmour

Scottish singer-songwriter JJ Gilmour was born and raised in Coatbridge. He is best known for being a member of the band The Silencers who he was with for seven years of his career. | JJ Gilmour

Glasgow Pavilion favourites Fran and Anna were two sisters from Coatbridge.

4. Fran and Anna

Glasgow Pavilion favourites Fran and Anna were two sisters from Coatbridge. | North Lanarkshire Council

