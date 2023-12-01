16 of the all-time best Christmas films as chosen by Glaswegians

These are 16 of the best Christmas movies

Nothing quite beats settling down to a Christmas classic when it's freezing cold outside with us all having our favourites we like to watch time and time again.

Whether you are a fan of the first or second Home Alone or like to go back to some of the black and white classics, this list has something to suit everyone.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite Christmas movie of all time with over one hundred people getting back to us with their suggestions.

1 . It's A Wonderful Life It's a Wonderful Life is an absolute classic which was the most popular choice amongst our Glasgow readers.

2 . Love Actually Love Actually was a close second to It's A Wonderful Life and features a star-studded cast including Scotland's very own Gregor Fisher.

3 . Home Alone Everybody loves the Home Alone films with the original film being the most popular with our readers. A special mention to Home Alone 2 which is also an absolute cracker. Photo: UGC

4 . Die Hard Although some people might debate whether Die Hard is or isn't a Christmas film - our readers say it is and who are we to disagree? "Welcome to the party, pal!" Photo: Contributed