Glasgow is a city which is very fortunate to have many beautiful natural spaces where you can be at one with nature and get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Everyone has to switch off at some point, and although Glaswegians are familiar the busier parks in the city we wanted to include some green spaces which aren't as well known alongside other tranquil hideaways.

So whether you are looking for a new spot to take a walk, read a book or are just looking for a peaceful area to gather your thoughts, we have put together a list of some of the most peaceful spaces in Glasgow.

1 . Robroyston Park The local nature reserve at Robroyston Park is a wonderful place to walk and spot wildlife. Keep an eye out for grey herons at the ponds and deer in the woods. Photo: David Hepburn

2 . Richmond Park Richmond Park is approximately 12 hectares in size and can be found on the other side of the River Clyde from Glasgow Green.

3 . Kelvin Walkway Any West Ender could walk the Kelvin Walkway with their eyes closed - it’s a well-trodden path, and a great trail to get your thoughts together.

4 . Elder Park Elder Park is a beautiful green space that can be found in Govan. You are sure to be impressed by the parks stunning entrance way which is on par with the other great parks of the city. Photo: David Hepburn