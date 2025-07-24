Glasgow's Happiest Neighbourhoods: 17 happiest places to live in Glasgow according to Glaswegians

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:51 BST

Where are the happiest place to live in Glasgow in 2025? We asked our readers and writers to find the best and happiest neighbourhoods right now across the city.

The Glaswegian sense of identity is defined by places and people. The area we are from, the street we live in, the community that surround us are part of who we are as much as it is a contributing factor to our daily life. Since the beginning of 2025, we have set out to find the happiest neighbourhoods in Glasgow, based on perspectives from locals we have interviewed, feedback from Glasgow businesses and recommendations from our readers on social media and newsletters.

Plenty of areas have retained a sense of tradition and community whilst others have flourished through an influx of new independent businesses. Glasgow is a city that is constantly changing, but people remain proud of where they come from.

Our GlasgowWorld newsletter - Glasgow news, sport and culture - sign up today.

Here are the 17 happiest neighbourhoods in Glasgow 2025, according to locals.

Maryhill is possibly the friendliest neighbourhood in Glasgow, which in and of itself was voted by Time Out readers as the friendliest city in the world. Does that make Maryhill the friendliest neighbourhood in the world? We'd say so. There's still a real strong sense of community in the area making it one of Glasgow's happiest neighbourhoods.

1. Maryhill

Maryhill is possibly the friendliest neighbourhood in Glasgow, which in and of itself was voted by Time Out readers as the friendliest city in the world. Does that make Maryhill the friendliest neighbourhood in the world? We'd say so. There's still a real strong sense of community in the area making it one of Glasgow's happiest neighbourhoods. | Supplied

With a shiny new bridge connecting the area to Glasgow's West End, take a walk across to Govan which is up there as one of Glasgow's happiest neighbourhoods. The new connectivity options makes it one of the best places to stay in the city.

2. Govan

With a shiny new bridge connecting the area to Glasgow's West End, take a walk across to Govan which is up there as one of Glasgow's happiest neighbourhoods. The new connectivity options makes it one of the best places to stay in the city. | Google Maps

Partick is the place to be. It's got some amazing restaurants and bars like GaGa and the West Side Tavern, as well as great access to the rest of the city (and beyond) through the transport hub. There's a reason why people choose to spend their weekends here.

3. Partick

Partick is the place to be. It's got some amazing restaurants and bars like GaGa and the West Side Tavern, as well as great access to the rest of the city (and beyond) through the transport hub. There's a reason why people choose to spend their weekends here. | Rightmove

The Drum as it's known locally is a very friendly place that has a strong community spirit and welcoming nature. This is one of Glasgow's happiest areas.

4. Drumchapel

The Drum as it's known locally is a very friendly place that has a strong community spirit and welcoming nature. This is one of Glasgow's happiest areas. | Drumchaepl Housing

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice