The Glaswegian sense of identity is defined by places and people. The area we are from, the street we live in, the community that surround us are part of who we are as much as it is a contributing factor to our daily life. Since the beginning of 2025, we have set out to find the happiest neighbourhoods in Glasgow, based on perspectives from locals we have interviewed, feedback from Glasgow businesses and recommendations from our readers on social media and newsletters.
Plenty of areas have retained a sense of tradition and community whilst others have flourished through an influx of new independent businesses. Glasgow is a city that is constantly changing, but people remain proud of where they come from.
Here are the 17 happiest neighbourhoods in Glasgow 2025, according to locals.
1. Maryhill
Maryhill is possibly the friendliest neighbourhood in Glasgow, which in and of itself was voted by Time Out readers as the friendliest city in the world. Does that make Maryhill the friendliest neighbourhood in the world? We'd say so. There's still a real strong sense of community in the area making it one of Glasgow's happiest neighbourhoods. | Supplied
2. Govan
With a shiny new bridge connecting the area to Glasgow's West End, take a walk across to Govan which is up there as one of Glasgow's happiest neighbourhoods. The new connectivity options makes it one of the best places to stay in the city. | Google Maps
3. Partick
Partick is the place to be. It's got some amazing restaurants and bars like GaGa and the West Side Tavern, as well as great access to the rest of the city (and beyond) through the transport hub. There's a reason why people choose to spend their weekends here. | Rightmove
4. Drumchapel
The Drum as it's known locally is a very friendly place that has a strong community spirit and welcoming nature. This is one of Glasgow's happiest areas. | Drumchaepl Housing
