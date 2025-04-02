Millport has been a popular destination with Glaswegians for generations - the only town on the isle of Great Cumbrae. A tiny wee isle, you can spend a day enjoying views of the Clyde, chippies, ice cream, or even a cycle around the whole isle, which will take 1-2 hours, perhaps longer if you're full of chips and gelato.Millport has been a popular destination with Glaswegians for generations - the only town on the isle of Great Cumbrae. A tiny wee isle, you can spend a day enjoying views of the Clyde, chippies, ice cream, or even a cycle around the whole isle, which will take 1-2 hours, perhaps longer if you're full of chips and gelato.
18 best day trips from Glasgow for the Easter holidays, as chosen by Glaswegians

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:11 BST

The Easter holidays gives the opportunity to escape from the urban buzz and explore some of Scotland’s famous views or charming towns for a daytrip.

Whether you're drawn to the serene shores of Loch Lomond, the historic charm of Stirling, or the rugged beauty of the Ayrshire coast, there’s a destination not far from the city to suit you, your friends and family. From train rides through rolling countryside to scenic road trips leading to castles, beaches, and hiking trails, there’s a lot to see on a day away from Glasgow.

We asked our readers for their favourite places to go on a daytrip from Glasgow - here are 18 of the best destinations.

Culzean Castle overlooks the Firth of Clyde in South Ayrshire. While it is owned by the National Trust for Scotland today, it is well-known for being the ancestral home of the Marquess of Ailsa; chief of Clan Kennedy.

1. Culzean Castle

Culzean Castle overlooks the Firth of Clyde in South Ayrshire. While it is owned by the National Trust for Scotland today, it is well-known for being the ancestral home of the Marquess of Ailsa; chief of Clan Kennedy. Photo: matte0ne on Flickr

Whether you're going to Luss, Balloch, or just around the Trossachs, Loch Lomond is an incredible day trip from Glasgow, whether you want to be active with hiking or caving or just chill out by the bonnie banks - there's something for everyone.

2. Loch Lomond

Whether you're going to Luss, Balloch, or just around the Trossachs, Loch Lomond is an incredible day trip from Glasgow, whether you want to be active with hiking or caving or just chill out by the bonnie banks - there's something for everyone. | John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

The Isle of Bute is a truly magical place - home to the Royal Burgh of Rothesay, a beautiful small town full of some of the friendliest folks you'll ever meet. From the chip shops to the restaurants, the food is incredible too thanks to the large Italian diaspora on the isle. You can also check out the putting green, which is second to none in our opinion.

3. Isle of Bute

The Isle of Bute is a truly magical place - home to the Royal Burgh of Rothesay, a beautiful small town full of some of the friendliest folks you'll ever meet. From the chip shops to the restaurants, the food is incredible too thanks to the large Italian diaspora on the isle. You can also check out the putting green, which is second to none in our opinion. | savills Photo: savills

Saltcoats is a lovely wee seaside town in the summer, get an ice cream and sit on the beach. Bring your dog! Have a grand old time.

4. Saltcoats

Saltcoats is a lovely wee seaside town in the summer, get an ice cream and sit on the beach. Bring your dog! Have a grand old time. | Canva/Getty Images

