18 best day trips from Glasgow for the Easter holidays, as chosen by Glaswegians

3 . Isle of Bute

The Isle of Bute is a truly magical place - home to the Royal Burgh of Rothesay, a beautiful small town full of some of the friendliest folks you'll ever meet. From the chip shops to the restaurants, the food is incredible too thanks to the large Italian diaspora on the isle. You can also check out the putting green, which is second to none in our opinion. | savills Photo: savills