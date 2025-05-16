People of Paisley: 18 famous faces who attended secondary school in Paisley

Paisley is Scotland’s largest town that has a rich cultural history that has produced many famous faces over the years.
The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.
Here are 18 famous faces who went to secondary school in Paisley.
1. Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini is one of Paisley's most famous sons with the singer also attending St Andrew's Academy. In an interview with the Big Issue speaking about his hometown he said: “Paisley offered me and my family a life, way back, and it has continued to do so. When I think of Paisley, I think of everything that has shaped my life." | Getty Images
2. David Tennant
Doctor Who star David Tennant was educated at Ralston Primary School and Paisley Grammar School. He attended Saturday classes at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before passing an official audition at the age of 16, becoming one of their youngest students and studying there between the ages of 17 and 20. | Getty Images
3. Elena Baltacha
Ukrainian-born tennis player Elena Baltacha attended Castlehead High School after her family moved to Paisley. | Getty Images
4. Gerard Butler
Scottish actor and film produce Gerard Butler began life in Paisley as the youngest of three children to parents Margaret and Edward. After moving to Quebec when he was just six months old, Gerard Butler returned to Scotland a year later with him going on to be head boy at St Mirin's and St Margaret's High School. Photo: Andrew Matthews