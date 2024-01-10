These are some famous people from Glasgow who Glaswegians believe should have a street named in their honour

To commemorate the late David Bowie, Paris honoured the music legend with a street named in his honour in the French capital.

The Rue David Bowie was first announced back in 2020 by the mayor of the city's 13 arrondissement with the sign being unveiled earlier this week which features his birth year and date of passing.

After this news, we decided to ask our readers if they could name a street in Glasgow after a famous Glaswegian who would they like to see honoured with over 300 people getting back to give us their suggestions.

Take a look at our list of the most popular choices and let us know if we’ve missed anyone!

1 . Billy Connolly Big Yin Road

2 . Jamesie Cotter Jamesie Cotter Crescent

3 . Dorothy Paul Dorothy Paul Place