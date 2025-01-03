Glasgow Airport: 18 new routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2025

After being named Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in 2024, millions of passengers once again passed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to new destinations around the world last year.
Explore these 18 new destinations which include cities in Italy, Spain and the United States which you can fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2025.
1. Malta
Alicante, Krakow, Malta, and Rzeszow, providing Ryanair’s Scottish customers with more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe. The new route set to take off from Glasgow Airport is to Malta with flights heading to Alicante from Aberdeen and Rzeszow from Edinburgh. Photo: Submitted
2. Milan, Italy
Wizz Air customers will be able to fly direct to popular Italian cities of Rome and Milan from the 27th October, with fares starting from just £26.99. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Rome, Italy
Operating multiple times a week, the two new routes will make Italy more accessible for Wizz Air’s millions of customers. Flights to both destinations will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, providing customers with greater flexibility and choice to suit their holiday plans. | sborisov - stock.adobe.com
4. Murcia, Spain
Customers can reach Murcia via flights to Alicante Airport from Glasgow Airport with city breaks available all year-round for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26 Photo: Vladislav Zolotov