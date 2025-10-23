Glasgow has left its mark on music, film and sport as well as plenty of other industries over the years.
When you think of some places in the city, you instantly associate a famous person with them, so today we wanted to shine a spotlight on those areas of Glasgow famous faces still call home.
Here are 20 most famous Glaswegians and the parts of the city they call home
1. Billy Connolly - Anderston
Billy Connolly is Anderston's most famous son with him being born at 69 Dover Street in November 1942. This section of Dover Street, between Breadalbane and Claremont street was demolished in the 1970s. | Getty Images
2. Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill - Toryglen
Simple Minds are one of the biggest bands which Glasgow and Scotland has ever produced. Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill first met each other in Toryglen before going on to be pupils at Holyrood Secondary. Photo: Submitted
3. Malcolm and Angus Young - Cranhill
It might surprise you to hear this given the band formed in Australia, but Angus Young and his brother Malcolm grew up in Cranhill before emigrating down under. | Getty Images Photo: Getty
4. Lulu - Dennistoun
Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13. | Getty Images for EON Productions Photo: Getty Images