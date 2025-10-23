Best of Glasgow: Ken McClusky from the Bluebells

People of Glasgow: 20 most famous Glaswegians and the parts of the city they call home

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:31 BST

Glasgow has left its mark on music, film and sport as well as plenty of other industries over the years.

When you think of some places in the city, you instantly associate a famous person with them, so today we wanted to shine a spotlight on those areas of Glasgow famous faces still call home.

Here are 20 most famous Glaswegians and the parts of the city they call home

Billy Connolly is Anderston's most famous son with him being born at 69 Dover Street in November 1942. This section of Dover Street, between Breadalbane and Claremont street was demolished in the 1970s.

1. Billy Connolly - Anderston

Simple Minds are one of the biggest bands which Glasgow and Scotland has ever produced. Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill first met each other in Toryglen before going on to be pupils at Holyrood Secondary.

2. Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill - Toryglen

It might surprise you to hear this given the band formed in Australia, but Angus Young and his brother Malcolm grew up in Cranhill before emigrating down under.

3. Malcolm and Angus Young - Cranhill

Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13.

4. Lulu - Dennistoun

