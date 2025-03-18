Glasgow Words and Phrases: 20 lost Glasgow words and expressions not heard anymore, as chosen by Glaswegians

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 18th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:54 BST

A look at some of Glasgow’s favourite lost words and phrases

Glasgow’s idioms are as important to the city as its people. They play a very specific and important role in the history and reputation of the city.

We asked Glasgow World readers for the words that they felt had become lost or less common, and you didn’t disappoint.

Here are 20 of your favourite lost Glasgow words and expressions.

Someone who has blushed with embarassment

1. "A big riddy"

Someone who has blushed with embarassment | BBC

Someone who is, or has been, incredibly busy

2. This is me fae yesterday

Someone who is, or has been, incredibly busy | Rab C Nesbitt

Someone who is a bit daft

3. Glakit

Someone who is a bit daft | BBC

Someone who isn't as naive as they may seem

4. "He's no as green as he's cabbage looking"

Someone who isn't as naive as they may seem | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryPeopleGlasgow 850
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice