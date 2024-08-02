Since 1845, The Glasgow School of Art has been internationally recognised as one of Europe's top university-level institutions in the visual creative disciplines. It’s studios have been the starting point for careers in art, design and architecture as well as inspiring writers and musicians.
While the Mackintosh Building restoration has stalled, the place the School of Art hold in Glasgow culture and city life is undiminished.
Here are some of the famous faces who studied at Glasgow School of Art and went on to eclectic and exciting creative careers.
1. Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi formed a punk band called The Dreamboys with future American chat show host Craig Ferguson while he was studying at Glasgow School of Art. He got his big break in legendary Scottish film Local Hero and since then has starred in over 40 movies and televsion programmes, including as spin doctor Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and the titular lead role in Doctor Who. Photo: Anthony Harvey
2. Robbie Coltrane
Beloved for his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, the sorely-missed Robbie Coltrane attended the Glasgow School of Art in the early 70s. A huge figure in the worlds of Scottish television and film, his many appearances included Cracker, The Young Ones, Blackadder and Tutti Frutti - along with the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough. Photo: Ian Gavan
3. Alasdair Gray
Author and artist Gray originally studied at Glasgow School of Art, from 1952-57, and it was whilst there he began to write sections of what would later become his most critically acclaimed novel, Lanark, published in 1981. Photo: Geraint Lewis/Shutterstock
4. John Byrne
Paisley-born artist and playwright John Byrne graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 1963. He went on to create the BBC Scotland series Tutti Frutti, which starred another Art School student, Robbie Coltrane - scenes from the series were filmed in the library of the Mackintosh building. Photo: Neil Hanna/TSPL