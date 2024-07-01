22 places you should take every visitor to Glasgow, as chosen by Glaswegians

There is no shortage of great things to do around Glasgow with us all having our favourite spots in the city to visit.
We wanted to put together a list of places which come highly recommended by those who live in the city so asked our audience which spots in Glasgow they would take a visitor to.
Our list reflects some of the best museums which the city has to offer where entry is free with there also being some great restaurants to dine at included on our list.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a favourite with locals and tourists alike since 1901. You’ll be able to spend hours here looking at different paintings and exhibits. Explore the 22 galleries and discover everything from art to animals, Ancient Egypt to Charles Rennie Mackintosh and so much more. | Glasgow Life
2. Pollok House
Pollok House can be found in Pollok Country Park and is one of Scotland's grandest properties, with luxurious rooms, an extraordinary art collection, vast servants’ quarters and scenic surroundings. The house closed in November 2023 for two years for a major conservation project. | kentaylordesign - stock.adobe.co
3. Mother India
Mother India is one of the best respected Indian restaurants in Glasgow, and one of the oldest since the closure of the Koh-I-Noor in 2020. It was also a favourite of the late American chef and journalist, Anthony Bourdain. | Contributed
4. Glasgow Cathedral
Glasgow was built around the Cathedral - making it one of, if not the first buildings to ever be built in what would become Glasgow. The cities Cathedral is described as ‘one of the finest buildings of the 1200s to survive in mainland Scotland.’ The building and extension of the cathedral took place over decades, with different renovations occurring in different centuries. Building fabric from Bishop Jocelin’s time (1174–99) is still standing. He is recorded as ‘gloriously enlarging’ his cathedral in 1181. Fragments from the previous cathedral have also been found. | Glasgow Cathedral Festival
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.